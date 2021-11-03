Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,000 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manning & Napier were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.0% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 39.6% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 70,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 99.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MN opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 3.01.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 16.11%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Manning & Napier from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

