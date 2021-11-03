Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,450 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 137.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $147,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,027.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $677.72 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $690.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.39. The company has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

