Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 84,600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Olympic Steel worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $285.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.63. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $556.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.62%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

