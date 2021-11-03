Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,824,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 124,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.93% of Broadcom worth $1,823,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.93.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $537.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.53. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $346.66 and a twelve month high of $540.82. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

