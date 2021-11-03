Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Trading Down 6.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)’s stock price fell 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.52 and last traded at $167.80. 3,817 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 527,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.05 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

