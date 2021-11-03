Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $26.76. 532,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,433. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.