Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post sales of $3.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year sales of $11.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.78 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

BEEM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $34.83. 233,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,231. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Beam Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Beam Global by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

