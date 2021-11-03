Brokerages Anticipate Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.31. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after buying an additional 460,138 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,812,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $753,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,865,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 14,991,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,969,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

