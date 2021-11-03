Brokerages Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $15.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $68.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.50 million to $68.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.43 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of AIRG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,477. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95. Airgain has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $29.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.7% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

