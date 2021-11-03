Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.86 Million

Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will announce $124.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.21 million to $138.98 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $176.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $587.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.09 million to $633.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $745.00 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 39,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

