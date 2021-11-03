Brokerages Set Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Target Price at C$160.13

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$109.81.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQB. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$80.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE:EQB traded up C$1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$83.52. 77,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,592. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$45.75 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$132.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$137.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.25, for a total value of C$294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,582,638.75. Also, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total transaction of C$78,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,250.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

