Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Target Price at C$58.63

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 29th.

TSE:FTS traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,901. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$48.97 and a 52 week high of C$59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.20. The company has a market cap of C$26.25 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.66%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

