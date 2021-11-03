Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) PT at $12.17

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 18.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 25,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,135. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 94.17 and a quick ratio of 100.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.78 and a beta of 2.16.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

