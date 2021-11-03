Brokerages Set Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT at €277.83

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €277.83 ($326.86).

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

