Brokerages Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) PT at $32.33

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.86. 12,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,071. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.31. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

