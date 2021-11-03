Brokerages Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Price Target at $51.44

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

XM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $67,885,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $45,050,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $40,028,000. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XM opened at $47.24 on Friday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion and a PE ratio of -31.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.