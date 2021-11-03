Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target at $48.00

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. 488,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,181. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.87.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after buying an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,582 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after buying an additional 826,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 588,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

