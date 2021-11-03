Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price at $124.40

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.40.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $345,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,850 shares of company stock worth $3,090,102 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $102.18 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

