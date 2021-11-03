Brokerages Set Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) PT at $287.86

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $287.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,505. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,515,206.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $554,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,329 shares of company stock valued at $100,966,421 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,597,000 after purchasing an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 57.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 25.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection.

