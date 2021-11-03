Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.95.

AJG stock opened at $163.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

