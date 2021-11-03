Brokers Issue Forecasts for Brightcove Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brightcove in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.37 on Monday. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a market cap of $426.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.57.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

