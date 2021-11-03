Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ultra Clean in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 230.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.