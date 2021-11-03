Brokers Set Expectations for HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.70.

HQY stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,769.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.29. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth about $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,603,000 after buying an additional 293,149 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,222. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.