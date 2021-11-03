Brokers Set Expectations for Provident Financial Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The business had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE:PFS opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

