Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

BEP opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

