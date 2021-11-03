Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Brookline Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

