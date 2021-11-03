BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of BRP Group worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRP Group by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

BRP stock opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay A. Cohen purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

