BSW Wealth Partners Acquires New Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

