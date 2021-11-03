BSW Wealth Partners Takes $118,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.