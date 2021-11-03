BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after acquiring an additional 565,289 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after buying an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

AOS stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $78.71.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

