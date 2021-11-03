BTIG Research Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $83.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Capri has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,833.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,104 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $41,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

