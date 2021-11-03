BTRS (BTRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect BTRS to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. On average, analysts expect BTRS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.31. BTRS has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $756,200.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $161,563.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,057,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

