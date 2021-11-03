Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,732 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $4,626,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $759,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $8,261,000. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BFLY stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

