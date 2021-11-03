BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

NYSE BWXT opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

