BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.
NYSE BWXT opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $56,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
BWXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist reduced their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
