BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.19%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $50.82 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $451,547 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

