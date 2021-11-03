Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $27.16.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

