C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

Several analysts have commented on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

CCCC stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 216,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,708. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.99. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,972,274. Insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.