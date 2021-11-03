Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 917,151 shares.The stock last traded at $29.42 and had previously closed at $29.29.

CADE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $15,908,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $13,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.