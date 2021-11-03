Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHI stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. 167,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.