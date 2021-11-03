Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,890. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

