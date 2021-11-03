Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 20.60. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,014. The business has a 50-day moving average of 20.43 and a 200 day moving average of 20.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.46 and a fifty-two week high of 21.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,483 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

