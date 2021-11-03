Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of CFWFF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

