California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Five Below worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $143,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Five Below stock opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.25 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

