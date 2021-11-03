California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.83.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $205.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $156.73 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

