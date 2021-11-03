California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,676,000 after purchasing an additional 172,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% in the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,148,000 after purchasing an additional 243,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after purchasing an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after purchasing an additional 218,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Barclays raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.46.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,957,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

