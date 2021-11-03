California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,899 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Owens Corning worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 15.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 191.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 53,321 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

OC opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

