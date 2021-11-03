Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP John Matthew Collins Sells 829 Shares of Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Matthew Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $617,700.00.

NYSE:CALX opened at $69.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $72.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CALX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

