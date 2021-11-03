Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -626.75 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after buying an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cameco by 86.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,267 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth $23,053,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $18,271,000. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $24,133,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.