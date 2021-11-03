Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Raised to C$28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.08.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at C$31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.44. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$11.84 and a 52 week high of C$33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -140.35%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

