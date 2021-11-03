Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 32,919 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,919 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.19% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $49,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $286.24 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $192.79 and a 52-week high of $309.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.43 and its 200 day moving average is $281.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

